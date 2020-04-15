Line (NYSE:LN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of NYSE LN opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Line has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.87.
About Line
LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.