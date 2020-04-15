Line (NYSE:LN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NYSE LN opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Line has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Line by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Line by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Line by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Line by 76.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

