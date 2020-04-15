Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 97 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 97 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NESN. UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 116 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 104.50.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

