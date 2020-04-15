Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.81

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.81 and traded as low as $46.06. Griffin Mining shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 80,360 shares.

Separately, Panmure Gordon dropped their target price on Griffin Mining from GBX 96 ($1.26) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.81. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

