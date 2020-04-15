Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as low as $1.90. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic American makes up about 100.0% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.06% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.