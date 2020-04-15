Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Shares of Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $6.45. Klabin shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 3,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

