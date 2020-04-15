Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.44. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 265,114 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

