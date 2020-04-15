Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.44. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 265,114 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Griffin Mining Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.81
Griffin Mining Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.81
Atlantic American Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15
Atlantic American Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15
Klabin Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40
Klabin Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40
Surgical Innovations Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02
Surgical Innovations Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02
Steel Connect Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39
Steel Connect Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39
Greencore Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07
Greencore Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report