Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.39 and traded as low as $0.69. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 39,825 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steel Connect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.29% of Steel Connect worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

