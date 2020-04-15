Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $227.07 and traded as low as $166.74. Greencore Group shares last traded at $167.80, with a volume of 1,198,178 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC cut their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 285 ($3.75) in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.43 ($3.18).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 171.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 227.07. The firm has a market cap of $748.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 154,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12), for a total value of £365,570.13 ($480,886.78). Also, insider Helen Rose purchased 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £352.34 ($463.48). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 490,158 shares of company stock worth $54,645,234.

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

