Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $2.60. Reliv International shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.31.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.

About Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV)

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

