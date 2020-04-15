WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.95

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as low as $19.00. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 4,204 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.95.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 124,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 43,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.