B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.50

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $246.50 and traded as low as $168.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 21,496 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 246.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $66.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,150 ($9,405.42). Also, insider Daniel Topping acquired 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £3,079.92 ($4,051.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,240.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.