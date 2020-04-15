Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,260.59

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,260.59 and traded as low as $1,902.00. Pantheon International shares last traded at $2,025.00, with a volume of 80,976 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,891.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.59.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

