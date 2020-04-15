Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,260.59

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,260.59 and traded as low as $1,902.00. Pantheon International shares last traded at $2,025.00, with a volume of 80,976 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,891.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,260.59.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Griffin Mining Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.81
Griffin Mining Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.81
Atlantic American Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15
Atlantic American Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.15
Klabin Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40
Klabin Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40
Surgical Innovations Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02
Surgical Innovations Group Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02
Steel Connect Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39
Steel Connect Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39
Greencore Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07
Greencore Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.07


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report