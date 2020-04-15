CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,036.27

CVS Group Plc (LON:CVSG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,036.27 and traded as low as $894.50. CVS Group shares last traded at $908.00, with a volume of 246,032 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.49 million and a PE ratio of 52.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 914.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,036.27.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, for a total transaction of £50,050 ($65,837.94). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 784 ($10.31) per share, with a total value of £49,392 ($64,972.38).

CVS Group Company Profile (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

