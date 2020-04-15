Goldplat (LON:GDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.61 and traded as low as $3.60. Goldplat shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 688,564 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80.

Goldplat (LON:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

