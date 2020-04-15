Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $8.02. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 490,769 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22.

About Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

