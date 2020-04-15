Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17

Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.17 and traded as low as $105.50. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $112.00, with a volume of 434,345 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.17.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile (LON:AAZ)

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.