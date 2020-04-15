M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $655.32 and traded as low as $545.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $545.00, with a volume of 14,405 shares.

MPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 568.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 655.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.50 million and a PE ratio of 47.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.