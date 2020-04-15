Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84

Animalcare Group Plc (LON:ANCR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $174.84 and traded as low as $170.00. Animalcare Group shares last traded at $172.50, with a volume of 833 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $103.60 million and a PE ratio of -39.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.81.

About Animalcare Group (LON:ANCR)

Animalcare Group plc, an animal health company, developes, distributes, and sells licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products and services for the companion animal veterinary markets in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Wholesale. The company exports its products to 50 markets worldwide.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.