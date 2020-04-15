San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30

San Leon Energy Plc (LON:SLE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.30 and traded as low as $17.75. San Leon Energy shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 11,089 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 15.12, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.30. The company has a market cap of $87.06 million and a P/E ratio of -16.13.

About San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds interests in a portfolio of conventional and shale assets located in Albania, Ireland, Morocco, Nigeria, Poland, and Spain covering an area of 23,742 km2. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

