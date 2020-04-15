Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. Premier African Minerals shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 192,357,635 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The company has a market cap of $8.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.