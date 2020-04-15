Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $748.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $748.00 and traded as low as $685.00. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $695.00, with a volume of 7,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 705.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 748. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $187.01 million and a P/E ratio of 21.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

