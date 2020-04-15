Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst (LON:SREI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.68

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Ltd (LON:SREI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.68 and traded as low as $33.85. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 1,039,072 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 42.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (LON:SREI)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from owning and actively managing a diversified portfolio of real estate.

