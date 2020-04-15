Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.65

Shares of Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.65 and traded as low as $78.80. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 1,096,404 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.09 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

