Countrywide (LON:CWD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $135.12

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.12 and traded as low as $58.00. Countrywide shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 395,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.12.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

