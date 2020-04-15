McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $243.80

McKay Securities plc (LON:MCKS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $243.80 and traded as low as $183.50. McKay Securities shares last traded at $184.00, with a volume of 25,138 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 243.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 million and a PE ratio of 14.49.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

