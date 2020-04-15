Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.23

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.23 and traded as low as $11.34. Kelly Services shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

