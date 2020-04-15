Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.62. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 16,732,577 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

