Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.22. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 210,463 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of $389.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.67.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

