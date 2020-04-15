Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.22

Capital Drilling Ltd (LON:CAPD)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $58.22 and traded as low as $47.00. Capital Drilling shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 34,630 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. Capital Drilling’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

Capital Drilling Company Profile (LON:CAPD)

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and production drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. Its exploration drilling services include air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services comprise advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

