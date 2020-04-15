NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $166.26

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.26 and traded as low as $160.00. NWF Group shares last traded at $167.50, with a volume of 32,498 shares trading hands.

NWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

