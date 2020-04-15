Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.17

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $20.00. Ames National shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 25,496 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATLO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

In other news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff purchased 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ames National by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

