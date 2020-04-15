Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.20

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $10.60. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 391,055 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Michelmore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.42 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of A$94,170.00 ($66,787.23).

Monadelphous Group Company Profile (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldplat Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61
Goldplat Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61
Nanoco Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50
Nanoco Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17
M.P. Evans Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32
M.P. Evans Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32
Animalcare Group Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84
Animalcare Group Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84
San Leon Energy Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30
San Leon Energy Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report