Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.20

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as low as $10.60. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 391,055 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

In related news, insider Christopher Michelmore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$9.42 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of A$94,170.00 ($66,787.23).

Monadelphous Group Company Profile (ASX:MND)

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.