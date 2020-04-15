Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.92

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.92 and traded as low as $31.67. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 81,425 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

