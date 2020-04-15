Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.60. Sinopharm shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sinopharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

About Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldplat Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61
Goldplat Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61
Nanoco Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50
Nanoco Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17
M.P. Evans Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32
M.P. Evans Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32
Animalcare Group Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84
Animalcare Group Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84
San Leon Energy Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30
San Leon Energy Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report