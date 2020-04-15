Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as low as $2.60. Sinopharm shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sinopharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

