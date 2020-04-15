Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.24. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 1,320 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Fosun International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited creates customer-to-maker ecosystems in health, happiness, and wealth sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through Health Ecosystem, Happiness Ecosystem, Insurance, Finance, and Investment segments. The company provides life, property, health, and casualty insurance, as well as reinsurance products; insurance administration services; financial services, such as private banking, asset management, and investment banking services; custodian banking services and capital market services; and equity investment and management services.

