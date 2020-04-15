Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Stock Price

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVE:AAL opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. Advantage Lithium has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26.

About Advantage Lithium

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

