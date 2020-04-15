Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) has trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Beeks Financial Cloud Group earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group stock opened at GBX 98.90 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.05 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 128 ($1.68). The company has a market cap of $50.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

