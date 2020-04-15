CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,954.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About CUB Energy (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CUB Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUB Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldplat Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61
Goldplat Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.61
Nanoco Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50
Nanoco Group Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.50
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.17
M.P. Evans Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32
M.P. Evans Group Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $655.32
Animalcare Group Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84
Animalcare Group Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.84
San Leon Energy Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30
San Leon Energy Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.30


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report