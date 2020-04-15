CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,954.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About CUB Energy (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

