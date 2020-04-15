Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.40

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.40 and traded as low as $59.59. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 16,878,693 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,565.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,142 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 990,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 858,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 730,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $39,147,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

