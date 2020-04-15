Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

Media stories about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE:F opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiore Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

