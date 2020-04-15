Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.50

Shares of Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $9.54. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Tiger Brands from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Tiger Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

