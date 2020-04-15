Lekoil (LON:LEK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $2.10. Lekoil shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,776,317 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

