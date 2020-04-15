Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of WW stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.50.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $3,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter worth $21,000,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

