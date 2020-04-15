BidaskClub Lowers Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) to Strong Sell

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.
UXIN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Uxin has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.80.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.