BidaskClub Lowers Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) to Strong Sell

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

UXIN opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Uxin has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uxin by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

