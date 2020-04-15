United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 83,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,489,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

