Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

TRUP opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -522.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $131,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $186,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,589.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,533 shares of company stock worth $1,116,725. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

