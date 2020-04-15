BidaskClub Lowers Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Sell

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

