Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.