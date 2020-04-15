IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $425.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $30,821.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and have sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IMPINJ by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.