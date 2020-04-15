Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

